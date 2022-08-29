A clip of Carrie Underwood not shaking Kamala Harris‘ hand following her performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration has people talking.
On Monday, Underwood performed an a cappella version of “America the Beautiful” after Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America inside the US Capitol Rotunda. Afterward, the country superstar immediately walked over to President Joe Biden and shook his hand before moving onto to shake Trump’s hand. Many people are convinced that Underwood purposely ignored Harris, who was sitting right next to Biden.
User @MrPopOfficial shared footage of the awkward exchange on X, formerly Twitter.
“Carrie Underwood snubbed Kamala Harris at the inauguration today when she skipped shaking her hand as she shook others around her,” Mr. Pop tweeted. “A much different statement from the one she gave about coming together and unity.”
As Blavity reported, Understood faced backlash after accepting the invitation to participate in Trump’s inauguration. The former American Idol winner defended her choice in a statement, saying she takes pride in being an American and considers the opportunity an honor.
“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood told TMZ, according to Newsweek. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”