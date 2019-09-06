Casandra “Cassie” Ventura is expected to testify against her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking trial in May. According to People, prosecutors filed a motion on Friday, stating that “Victim-1” will not testify anonymously during the upcoming trial. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE, that “Victim 1” is Ventura, but three other people are filing anonymously.

“She is prepared to testify under her own name,” the document states, per People. “Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public.”

As Combs continues to face global scrutiny for his sex trafficking case, prosecutors said they’re aiming to protect the accusers’ identity.

“This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds,” prosecutors stated. “Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial.”

What are the charges Combs is facing as he prepares for his trial?

Combs is facing three counts of sex trafficking charges, as well as charges for racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The 55-year-old is accused of using “force, threats of force and coercion” to lure people into taking part in “freak offs.” Prosecutors describe the “freak offs” as “elaborate and produced sex performances.”

Combs was captured on surveillance camera as he was running after Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in March. Ventura was walking toward the elevators when Combs chased her down, then allegedly grabbed her by the neck, tossed her to the floor and kicked her while grabbing her purse and suitcase.

Where is Diddy being held as he awaits his trial?

Combs is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he waits for his trial on May 5. He faces at least 60 lawsuits of sexual misconduct; he continues to deny the allegations.