As President Donald Trump took office for the second time on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the discontinuation of the CBP One app. The app, which allowed undocumented individuals “to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry,” is no longer available, and all existing appointments have been canceled.
CBP One App: A Critical Tool for Legal Immigration
According to The Associated Press, the shutdown is a devastating loss for those seeking legal entry into the United States. The CBP One app functioned as a lottery system, offering appointments to 1,450 people daily at one of eight border crossings. Migrants used it to enter the U.S. on immigration “parole,” a presidential authority employed by former President Joe Biden more than any other president since its establishment in 1952, per the AP.
CBP One App Shutdown’s Impact on Migrants
Since January 2023, the CBP One app has facilitated the entry of nearly 1 million individuals. However, those still awaiting their chance are already feeling the impact. Applicants have been informed that tens of thousands of February appointments have been canceled.
The app proved particularly beneficial to Venezuelans, Cubans, Haitians, and Mexicans, many of whom traveled to the U.S. border to use it. Now, they are stranded in Mexico — both at the border and throughout the country.
Voices from Migrants Affected by the CBP One App Shutdown
“We don’t know what we are going to do,” Maria Mercado, who was preparing to enter the U.S. from Tijuana, told The Associated Press. Tijuana is one of the cities where hundreds of people were admitted daily through the CBP One app.
Jairol Polo, 38, said he had been trying to secure an appointment for six months from Mexico City. He finally obtained one for Wednesday in Matamoros, Mexico, near Brownsville, Texas. After flying to Matamoros, he learned at the border that his appointment was canceled.
“Imagine how we feel,” he said.
CBP One App Shutdown: Last-Minute Crossings Provide Relief
Migrants with morning appointments on the CBP One app were luckier than those scheduled later in the day. A 28-year-old Venezuelan man, Andrum Roman, was among the last group to cross the border from Ciudad Juarez before the shutdown.
“We are a little safer now because we are here,” he told The Associated Press. “But you still don’t know what’s going to happen.”