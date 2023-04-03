The project comes three years after Central Cee’s 23 mixtape, which spawned the hits “Obsessed with You,” “Retail Therapy,” “Cold Shoulder” and “Khabib.”

“With the mixtapes, I was living in [the same] house I grew up in,” he told Dazed in a cover story last fall. “Now we’ve elevated, we’re actually musicians. There were times it was hard to say man’s a musician. I was just a guy that [went into the] studio [sometimes]. Now, I’m an artist.”