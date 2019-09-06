The CFPB’s employees union stated that some of Musk’s allies who are connected to his Department of Government Efficiency are now linked with the consumer bureau. Musk boasted about the latest development when he went to his social media platform, X, and posted “CFPB RIP” caption with a tombstone emoji.

The CFPB, which regulates financial institutions and nonbank companies, was established by Elizabeth Warren when she was working as a professor. Conservatives groups, however, see the agency as an unreliable regulator.

Rep. Brendan Boyle and some other House Democrats spoke up against Musk’s team entering the CFPB.

“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has saved American consumers over $20 billion. No wonder the billionaires running the Trump White House want to eliminate it,” Boyle posted on X.