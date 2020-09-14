Direct File survives despite anti-government hostility from Trump, Musk

Direct File was launched as a pilot program in 2024 and made available to taxpayers in 12 states to file relatively simple tax returns for free online. The program was later announced to be permanent and expanded to 25 states, and the IRS encouraged all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to work to make the Direct File option available to their residents. Since Trump took office last month, he and Musk have attempted to curtail or eliminate a wide variety of government agencies, programs and services. They have targeted the IRS, with Trump, Musk and allies threatening to shut it down altogether. Given this hostility from the new administration, it was easy to believe that Musk and Trump had gotten rid of Direct File as part of their agenda to significantly roll back the size and scope of the federal government, even if it creates major disruptions.

Despite this anti-government hostility coming from the head of the federal government and one of his top advisers, Direct File is still up and running. The long-term survival of the program is an open question given the administration’s many attempts to get rid of government agencies like the IRS. For now, however, people relying on the free IRS service to file their taxes should be able to do so.