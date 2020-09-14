Longtime former New York Rep. Charles Rangel died Monday at the age of 94.

Representing Harlem for decades, Rangel was, for a lengthy period, one of the most prominent Black members of Congress, a powerful force within the Democratic Party, and a notable figure in New York City.

Everything to know about Charles Rangel’s life and career

According to The New York Times, Rangel was born and raised in Harlem, dropping out of high school and leaving the city when he enlisted in the Army in 1948. He fought in an all-Black unit in the Korean War, becoming wounded and receiving the Bronze Star for his service. He returned to New York, graduating from New York University and then St. John’s University Law School before serving a stint as an assistant U.S. attorney. In 1966, Rangel won the State Assembly seat formerly held by his longtime friend Percy Sutton. Rangel and Sutton, along with politician New York Secretary of State Basil Paterson and David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor, eventually became known as the Gang of Four, a quartet of very influential Black New York politicians.

In 1970, Rangel unseated civil rights icon and longtime Congressman Adam Clayton Powell Jr. to become the U.S. representative of what was then the 18th District of New York, centered on Harlem. Rangel continuously won reelection, serving in Congress from 1971 to 2017 and becoming the dean of the New York delegation. Rangel was the second-longest-serving Congressman in New York history, and Rangel’s was the ninth-longest uninterrupted tenure of any member of the House. Over the decades, Rangel endured political challengers and several rounds of redistricting. He also survived an ethics scandal over corporate-funded vacations, which resulted in him receiving a rare censure from Congress. Along the way, Rangel participated in momentous events, from the Watergate hearings to cofounding the Congressional Black Caucus, UPI reported. He became the first Black member and then chair of the influential Ways and Means Committee, a position he used to propel President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Rangel retired from Congress in 2017.

Praise from top Democratic officials

After the announcement of Rangel’s death, tributes poured in from numerous prominent Democrats across the country.

Former President Joe Biden called Rangel “a tireless advocate for his beloved community of Harlem and a champion for civil rights.”

Charlie Rangel was a tireless advocate for his beloved community of Harlem and a champion for civil rights. He dedicated his life to public service and made important progress for the people he served. Jill and I are keeping his family and all of those who knew and loved him in… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 26, 2025

Former Vice President Kamala Harris praised Rangel as “a barrier breaker, war hero, and force for good for the people of Harlem.”

Charlie Rangel was a barrier breaker, war hero, and force for good for the people of Harlem. As a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, he always fought for our nation's promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice — not just for some, but for all.



Doug and I send… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 27, 2025

Former President Bill Clinton called Rangel “a tireless champion of Harlem and its people, and of equality and opportunity everywhere.”

Charlie Rangel was a tireless champion of Harlem and its people, and of equality and opportunity everywhere. My full statement on his passing: pic.twitter.com/4V0TnrDqJ5 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) May 26, 2025

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Rangel “a proud veteran who loved serving his Harlem constituents.” She noted that Rangel “urged me to run for the Senate and later was an invaluable colleague.”

I’ll miss Charlie Rangel, a beloved icon and public servant of New York.



He was a proud veteran who loved serving his Harlem constituents. He urged me to run for the Senate and later was an invaluable colleague.



Rest in peace and power, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 26, 2025

According to the Amsterdam News, the affectionately known Charlie Rangel is survived by his son, Steven Rangel, his daughter, Alicia Rangel Haughton and three grandsons, Howard R. Haughton, Joshua R. Haughton and Charles R. Haughton. He leaves behind a major impact on U.S. politics and an unmatched legacy in Harlem.