Chauncy Glover, an Emmy Award-winning news anchor for KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles, has died. He was 39.

According to Deadline, KCAL announced Glover’s death on Tuesday, sharing a statement from his family.

“We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy’s beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy,” the statement read. “He was more than a son and brother — he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through The Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

After becoming the first Black male main evening anchor at KTRK in Houston, Glover joined KCAL in 2023, co-anchoring the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Pat Harvey, and the 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Suzie Suh.

According to Glover’s KCAL biography, he “was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5 when his dad built him his very own mini ‘anchor desk’ for his newscasts that he would perform for his family every Sunday after church.”

He turned that passion into a career, starting with his time at Troy University in Alabama, where he studied broadcast journalism, music and theater. After graduating, he joined WTVM News Leader 9 in Columbus, Georgia, and two years later, he moved to CBS 47 and Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, where he worked as a special projects and general assignment reporter. Prior to KTRK, he joined Detroit’s WDIV, where he won many awards for his work. Glover won three Emmys for his live reports in the Midwestern city as well as for his reporting during Hurricane Harvey. The latter saw him rescue a woman in labor and help deliver her baby.

Glover shared on KCAL that The Chauncy Glover Project has sent more than 350 boys of color to college and mentored more than 1,000 young men, Variety reported.

Glover, who said working in the news was his “calling,” lived by this motto: “Fear stops where faith begins.”