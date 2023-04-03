The twins spent 12 years living with two foster families from the ages of 6 to 18.

“We had foster parents, the McMahons — Mama Anna and Daddy Albert — and they were so loving to us. We didn’t realize we were in foster care until we left their home at 10,” they said in an interview with CBS News.

The Wilmore sisters were never adopted and later realized how lucky they were to have been raised in loving homes through the foster care system.