Brown, 35, filed the complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging the documentary’s producers intentionally used sexual assault claims and evidence tampering from an unreliable accuser. The lawsuit also claims the company relied on accounts from several women allegedly associated with Brown, according to The Hollywood Reporter and People.

Several women shared their alleged claims against Brown in the documentary

The documentary was released in October, with a Jane Doe accuser at the forefront of the project, who made sexual assault and domestic violence allegations against him. She claims that the R&B singer raped her in 2020, but his attorneys have since pushed back on those claims.

“This case is about the media putting their own profits over the truth,” according to the lawsuit obtained by People, emphasizing that the network released the doc “knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating journalistic principles.”