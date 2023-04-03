Chris Jasper, the soulful artist who helped shape hits like “For the Love of You” and “Caravan of Love” with the Isley Brothers before becoming a renowned solo artist, has died at 73.
Jasper’s family confirmed his passing on Monday in a Facebook post, stating that the award-winning singer-songwriter died on Feb. 23 after being diagnosed with cancer in December.
‘His legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations’
“He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations,” his family wrote.
Born in Cincinnati on Dec. 30, 1951, Jasper was trained as a classical musician and, by chance, grew up in the same apartment complex as the Isley family, according to Entertainment Weekly and the Facebook post. Years later, he studied music composition at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City and C.W. Post in New York, part of Long Island University. Jasper’s years of training helped him develop his sound.
Jasper helped write several of the Isley Brothers’ top hits
He became known for his “powerful music that blended his classical training with R&B, funk, and soul,” per the family’s statement. Jasper made music with Ernie and Marvin Isley and toured with the older Isley brothers, penning several songs for the popular R&B/Funk band, including the 1972 track “Love Put Me on a Corner,” per EW.
The following year, Jasper, Marvin and Ernie joined the existing Isley Brothers band, transitioning from a vocal trio into a self-contained six-member R&B/Funk group. During his time in the group, Jasper helped write, produce and arrange several of the Isley Brothers’ most top-charting hits, including “For the Love of You,” “Between the Sheets,” and “Fight the Power.”
Although the Isley Brothers disbanded in 1984, Jasper pursued other ambitions. He formed the trio Isley-Jasper-Isley with the younger Isley Brothers, Marvin and Ernie, whom he had worked with in his early years. They gained international fame and became popular with their 1985 classic “Caravan of Love,” a message about “peace and love resonating around the world and later covered by various artists,” according to the family’s statement.
Jasper had a successful career with the Isley Brothers and as a solo artist
In 1987, Jasper launched his solo career and founded Gold City Records, where he released 17 albums. His solo hit “Superbad” was a significant success, and it advocated for the importance of education — a theme that remained central throughout his legendary career.
Jasper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. He also earned the National R&B Society Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 as well as the Soultracks Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margie Jasper, and his three sons, Michael, Nicholas and Christopher.