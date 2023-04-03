Jasper’s family confirmed his passing on Monday in a Facebook post, stating that the award-winning singer-songwriter died on Feb. 23 after being diagnosed with cancer in December.

“He will be deeply missed and his legacy will live on as an inspiration for generations,” his family wrote.

Born in Cincinnati on Dec. 30, 1951, Jasper was trained as a classical musician and, by chance, grew up in the same apartment complex as the Isley family, according to Entertainment Weekly and the Facebook post. Years later, he studied music composition at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City and C.W. Post in New York, part of Long Island University. Jasper’s years of training helped him develop his sound.