The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its performer nominees for the 2025 class of inductees.

The 14 honorees include Outkast, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Oasis, Phish, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

It’s the first time Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, Outkast and Phish have been put on the ballot.

According to CBS News, nominees must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before becoming eligible to become inductees.

An international voting panel of over 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals will receive each ballot and offer their selections. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame asks the panel to “include an artist’s impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their career and body of work, as well as their innovation and excellence in style and technique.”

The 2025 inductees will be announced in April, followed by a ceremony in Los Angeles this fall. They will be selected through three categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

Last year, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were inducted into the coveted Hall of Fame in the performer category. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were 2024’s Musical Excellence Award honorees. Musical Influence Award winners were Big Mama Thornton, Alexis Korner and John Mayall. Motown executive Suzanne de Passe won the Ahmet Ertegun Award.