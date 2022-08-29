Chrisette Michele shared that she’s recently been diagnosed with autism. During a doctor’s visit, the R&B singer was informed that she had been living with autism, which affects how a person communicates, socializes, learns and experiences the world, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

What did Chrisette Michele say about her autism diagnosis?

On Monday, Michele, who’s 42, shared the news publicly in an Instagram post: “I just learned I’m autistic. Official diagnosis. They used the word ‘severely.’ I’ve been quiet on here,” she said. “But… I’ve been outside. Singing. … but learning to strip the mask. One show at a time. (The irony) Just… coming to grips with a lot and giving myself room to take it all in.”

The Grammy winner admitted that her autism diagnosis put a lot of things into perspective, saying that her “life and its challenges finally make sense.”

Fans show Chrisette Michele love after sharing her autism diagnosis

Michele received so much support from her fans in the comments section of her Instagram post.

One person commented: “As a fellow neurodivedgent who was diagnosed last November, the grief and then immediate liberation from realizing I’ve been living for the comfort of others to mask knowing something was different inside. Whewwww, the shedding of the mask felt immediate. We are free 🤍🤍🤍.”

“Neurodivergent babes unite!💕 There’s so much freedom in knowing and it’s truly like unlocking a whole nother level of understanding in yourself.. give yourself grace and love as you unmask, wishing you the best babe!🩷,” another person chimed in.

“Soror. You are fearfully and wonderfully made,” a third person wrote. “Your show tonight was amazing. Thank you for being YOU! Prayers up. 💙🤍🕊️”

In response to a woman who wondered if “fear” would’ve stopped Michele’s music career if she knew she had autism, the artist replied: “Self awareness is my super power. It teaches me what to pray for, what to work on and how to work on it. It comes a little at a time as science and treatment develops. God knows all… but for those of us who pray in English and in tongues… it’s always good to be able to address the ‘issue’ and grow from it. A diagnosis just helps me understand HOW God made me and how better to utilize what He created.”

Michele is currently embarking on a summer tour that kicked off in Alexandria, VA, earlier in June. The tour concludes in Elkhart, Indiana, on August 15.