Chuck E. Cheese is opening new arcade centers targeted to adults and longtime fans of the franchise, the company announced on Monday. Chuck’s Arcade centers will merge older games with newer ones across the U.S.

The goal of these arcades is to provide a space for adults who love arcades and fans of Chuck E. Cheese.

“The arcade was created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens, the symphony of digital soundtracks and the thrill of chasing high scores with friends long into the night,” the company said in a press release. “Chuck’s Arcade™ is a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great.”

The company is nearing its 50th anniversary

Chuck E. Cheese CEO David McKillips sees the opening of these new arcade centers as the natural expansion of the franchise as the company nears its 50th anniversary.

“Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it’s in our DNA,” CEO of Chuck E. Cheese David McKillips said in a press release. “Thanks to the expertise of our talented technicians and the successful transformation of almost 500 fun centers worldwide, we’ve built the operational and creative foundation to take our brand beyond our traditional four walls. Chuck’s Arcade™ is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences.”

What you can expect to find at a Chuck E. Cheese Arcade location

The company has opened ten locations in several malls across the country, including in St. Petersburg, FL; Trumbull, CT; Oklahoma City and Tulsa; Victor, NY; Buford, GA; El Paso; Nashua and Salem, NH and St. Louis. More locations are set to open in the future.

Each arcade center reportedly has its own unique theme and features different games. Visitors will be able to enjoy retro games like Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Mortal Kombat, Donkey Kong and Centipede. They will also be able to play newer additions such as racing simulators and immersive virtual reality to more recent classics like Jurassic Park, Halo and Connect Four Hoops.