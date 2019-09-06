The American star thanked her supporters after winning the China Open and also showed love to Muchová.

“I want to say congratulations to you Karolina. It’s great to see you back on tour. I think you’re such an amazing player and you deserve everything,” Gauff said in her interview after the match, per CNN.

Gauff took the first set in 30 minutes and continued to dominate the rest of the match. While Muchová finished with 24 unforced errors, Gauff only totaled eight.

After splitting with her longtime coach Brad Gilbert in September, Gauff added her new coach, Matt Daly. The pair have now their first title together.

“I would like to thank my team. It’s our first tournament together as a full, complete team,” Gauff said, per ESPN. “Thank you, Matt, this is our first tournament together, and obviously, it’s going well, so thank you for helping me throughout this week.”