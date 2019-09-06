Coco Gauff has added another historic accolade to her decorated resume. Gauff earned her latest achievement on Sunday when she won the China Open final with a 6-1 6-3 sweep against Czech star Karolina Muchová. The 20-year-old tennis star, who now owns eight WTA titles, became the first American to win the China Open since Serena Williams took the title in 2013, CNN reported. Gauff has now won her first seven hard-court finals, making her the first woman to achieve such a feat in the Open era.
The American star thanked her supporters after winning the China Open and also showed love to Muchová.
“I want to say congratulations to you Karolina. It’s great to see you back on tour. I think you’re such an amazing player and you deserve everything,” Gauff said in her interview after the match, per CNN.
Gauff took the first set in 30 minutes and continued to dominate the rest of the match. While Muchová finished with 24 unforced errors, Gauff only totaled eight.
After splitting with her longtime coach Brad Gilbert in September, Gauff added her new coach, Matt Daly. The pair have now their first title together.
“I would like to thank my team. It’s our first tournament together as a full, complete team,” Gauff said, per ESPN. “Thank you, Matt, this is our first tournament together, and obviously, it’s going well, so thank you for helping me throughout this week.”
Gauff now owns an 8-1 record in tour finals, per ESPN. With her victory at the China Open, Gauff earned her second title this season. Earlier this season, she won the Auckland title. Gauff, who is scheduled to play in the Wuhan Open on Monday, is currently ranked No. 6 in the world, but she will climb to No. 5 after her latest victory.