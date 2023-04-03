Scholarships will be awarded to students starting in May under the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program. The tennis champion highlighted the role of HBCUs in elevating the Black community, including within her own family.

“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me,” Gauff said in a press release.