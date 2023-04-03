Coco Gauff has become one of the youngest donors in the United Negro College Fund’s history. She has contributed $100,000 in scholarships for competitive tennis players enrolled at HBCUs, the organization announced on Tuesday.
“We are incredibly grateful to Coco Gauff for her generous $100,000 gift to UNCF, which will significantly impact the lives of HBCU students aspiring to excel in competitive tennis,” Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., the executive vice president and chief development officer at UNCF, said in a press release. “Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams. This gift reinforces the importance of supporting our young leaders and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed both on and off the court.”
Scholarships will be awarded to students starting in May under the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program. The tennis champion highlighted the role of HBCUs in elevating the Black community, including within her own family.
“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me,” Gauff said in a press release.
Coco 👏🏾Gauff 👏🏾 One of the youngest major gift donors in UNCF’s history!
“As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education,” she added. “I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals. My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead.”
Gauff is currently listed at No. 3 in the WTA rankings. She has won nine WTA singles titles, including the 2023 US Open and the 2024 WTA Finals, and nine WTA doubles titles. In 2024, Gauff was the highest paid female athlete with a whopping $30.4 million earned in prize money and endorsement deals, according to Sports Illustrated.
After she won the 2023 U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association donated $3 million to refurbishing tennis courts across the country in her honor.
