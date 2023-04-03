The United States Tennis Association has awarded $21,000 to North Carolina Central University, with an additional $12,000 given by USTA Southern and $5,000 by USTA North Carolina. The HBCU has received a total of $38,000 to reopen its four on-campus tennis courts. The national USTA grant was a part of the US Open Legacy Initiative, established to celebrate tennis champion Coco Gauff after her win at the 2023 US Open. It pledged $3 million to renovate tennis courts across the U.S.
“Investing in public parks and our youth is very important,” Gauff said in a press release. “I strongly believe that tennis can continue to become a more accessible sport, and I would like to thank the USTA for continuing to commit to do so.”
NCCU’s tennis program has also partnered with local organizations so that the public can utilize the courts.
“We were extremely honored to be the first college to receive a Community Hub grant and we are especially delighted to be awarded a grant linked to Coco’s success and the US Open Legacy Initiative,” D. Curtis Lawson, NCCU’s head men’s tennis coach and director of tennis, said. “As I often say, we may not have 6, 8, or 12 courts yet, but I believe that we have the best four courts on the East Coast! I don’t say this fully in jest as our courts have hosted nationally ranked Division I opponents for regular season dual matches, USTA Adult League practices and matches, NJTL events, camps, and clinics and we were the first HBCU to be featured for a College Match Day dual match (NCCU hosted Howard University in 2014). We fully support the USTA’s mission, and we look forward to an active, longstanding partnership.”
The US Open Legacy Initiative was founded as part of the USTA’s effort to fund tennis infrastructure. Since 2005, the organization has awarded over $17 million in grants and over $610 million for infrastructure development.
“Investing in the improvement of tennis facilities, particularly public tennis facilities, is a critical piece of the USTA’s mission: Growing tennis to inspire healthier people and communities everywhere,” USTA CEO Lew Sherr said. “The new US Open Legacy Initiative will ensure that Coco Gauff’s 2023 US Open victory will have a meaningful and lasting impact in communities across the country. I can think of no more fitting way to celebrate an American US Open champion than by completing the circle for the good of the game.”