In 2022, Gauff extended her contract with New Balance to over five years. She is the only active tennis player with a signature tennis sneaker across all brands, according to Sportico.

This year, she has solidified her impact on tennis. The 19-year-old took home her first Grand Slam title when she won the U.S. Open in September. She became the youngest American to win the title since Serena Williams in 1999.