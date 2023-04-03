Coco Gauff is the highest-earning female athlete of 2023. The 19-year-old is estimated to have made $22.7 million in prize money and endorsements this year, according to Sportico’s annual list of top earners.
Gauff has been competing professionally since she was 15 years old. She had already signed deals with companies such as Barilla and New Balance at that age. This year, deals included brands such as Bose, UPS, Rolex, the accounting firm Baker Tilly and The Marvel movie.
In 2022, Gauff extended her contract with New Balance to over five years. She is the only active tennis player with a signature tennis sneaker across all brands, according to Sportico.
This year, she has solidified her impact on tennis. The 19-year-old took home her first Grand Slam title when she won the U.S. Open in September. She became the youngest American to win the title since Serena Williams in 1999.
It is estimated that she has made $6.7 million in prize money and $16 million in endorsements this year. Gauff is among the nine tennis players to hold the 15 top spots on the list of highest-earning female athletes. Iga Świątek and Eileen Gu took up the second and third places, while the list also included Naomi Osaka, gymnast Simone Biles and soccer player Megan Rapinoe.