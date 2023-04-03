“Got me where I’d never be/ Way you kiss my lips and leave a legacy/ Oh, to live without you, what a tragedy,” Jones sings on the sultry track.

The song, which samples Britney Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic,” was produced by Stargate, Jasper Harris and Aaron Shadrow, according to Rated R&B. The music video itself is also an homage to Spears. Jones is seen wearing a blinged-out nude bodysuit — a direct reference to the now-iconic look Spears wore in her video for “Toxic.”