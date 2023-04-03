Coco Jones just dropped “Taste,” the lead single from her forthcoming debut album, Why Not More?, which is slated for an April 25 release.
“Got me where I’d never be/ Way you kiss my lips and leave a legacy/ Oh, to live without you, what a tragedy,” Jones sings on the sultry track.
The song, which samples Britney Spears’ 2003 hit “Toxic,” was produced by Stargate, Jasper Harris and Aaron Shadrow, according to Rated R&B. The music video itself is also an homage to Spears. Jones is seen wearing a blinged-out nude bodysuit — a direct reference to the now-iconic look Spears wore in her video for “Toxic.”
Jones said her upcoming album was the opportunity for her to explore different sounds and genres.
“The EP made me want to explore different sounds [and] different genres, seeing how I could mix them,” she told Rated R&B. “I felt like a scientist whose one experiment did really well, and it’s like, ‘Oh damn, okay.’ Now I’m getting all mad creative, just trying a bunch of different things because I’m like, ‘That was good. Let’s see what else I can do.’ [I’m] just motivated.”
In 2022, Jones dropped her What I Didn’t Tell You EP, which garnered a lot of buzz. The EP earned Jones her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to the single “ICU,” as well as her first Grammy award for Best R&B Song.
“Being a GRAMMY-nominated artist changes everything. It’s such a different creative mindset when the world says, ‘You’re good, we like what you do,'” she said in a 2024 interview with GRAMMY.com. “It’s like a gold star. It makes you want to work harder, it makes you wanna continue to impress, and it makes you impressed with yourself, too.”
At the 2024 Grammys, Jones’ song “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” was nominated for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. Earlier this year, she released a remix featuring Future & London On Da Track.
Leading up to the release of her debut album Why Not More?, Jones will perform at the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in Miami Gardens, Florida. The event will also feature acts such as Xscape, Dru Hill, Kem and Doechii.