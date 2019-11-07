The Weeknd has finally dropped his highly anticipated new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The album includes features from Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Future, Florence + the Machine, Giorgio Moroder, Playboi Carti, Anitta and more.

The album was initially supposed to drop on Jan. 24, but its debut was pushed out of respect for the Los Angeles wildfires. The Fader reported that proceeds from the Hurry Up Tomorrow track, “Take Me Back to L.A.,” will go to the L.A. Regional Food Bank. The Weeknd also canceled his album release concert and donated $1 million to the food bank, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, per Variety.

Leading up to the album’s release, The Weeknd released “Timeless,” featuring Playboi Carti, in September and “São Paulo,” featuring Anitta, in October. Variety reported that Anitta and Playboi Carti surprised fans by performing at the singer’s stadium concert at Estádio Morumbi in São Paulo in October.

The Weeknd appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where he performed “Open Hearts,” the seventh track on the project.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the third and final installment of the After Hours trilogy, following 2020’s eponymous inaugural chapter and 2022’s Dawn FM. The Weeknd has previously said Hurry Up Tomorrow would mark his end of using The Weeknd alias in favor of his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, The Fader reported.

Hurry Up Tomorrow comes ahead of a film of the same name, starring The Weeknd with Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, set for release on May 16.