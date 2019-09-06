A new cookie shop in Indianapolis has stirred up some controversy with its hip-hop-themed store. Cookie Plug, a nationwide franchise that opened its Indianapolis store in May, is being accused of misappropriating Black culture and using a racist marketing strategy.

Some of the customers who visited the shop after its opening were startled by the graffiti lines on the walls and boombox hanging from the ceiling, as well as the hip-hop references they saw throughout the shop.

According to WISH TV, there are several boxes decorated with drawings of cash and phrases associated with drugs, including “Thank you for supporting your neighborhood doughp dealer.”