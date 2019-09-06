Costco has issued a recall on air conditioners, dumbbells, tires and several other products sold at the store. According to Newsweek, Costco has already sent notices to customers, telling them to stop using the recalled products as soon as possible. As USA Today reports, for many of the products, the company says to stop using them immediately.

What is the brand of recalled air conditioner at Costco?

Costco has announced that its supplier Midea America Corp. is recalling the Danby U-shaped window air conditioners sold between June 10, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2022. Per Newsweek, the appliance is failing to drain quickly because of pooled water. As a result, the air conditioner is causing a risk of mold growth, which can lead to respiratory issues or other health problems.

Midea America Corp. has informed customers that they may be able to get free repair kits. Some people may also get a full or partial refund depending on the model of air conditioner they purchased. Costco members can get a full refund when they return the item to a Costco warehouse.

What is the brand of recalled dumbbells at Costco?

Costco is advising customers to stop using any BowFlex 552 adjustable dumbbells they purchased at the store. Johnson Health Tech Trading issued a voluntary recall on the BowFlex 552, saying the weight plates can dislodge unexpectedly from the handle. Customers can return the item to Costco for a full refund.

What are some of the other recalled items at Costco?

Costco’s recalled items include Anker power banks, made for charging electronic devices. Per People, the power banks are recalled because they may overheat and cause fire. Costco sold the items between June 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2022.

Other recalled products include Bridgestone Blizzak 6 tires and Michelin Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires. The Bridgestone tires don’t comply with tire marking requirements because they’re not labeled with the DOT certification symbol on the sidewalls. The Michelin tires are recalled because “chunks of tread rubber may detach from the shoulder block.”