The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday upgraded a recall of organic blueberries to a deadly level due to potential contamination.

Alma Pak International LLC, located in Alma, Georgia, initially recalled over 400 boxes of 30-pound organic blueberries on June 9 due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes after routine testing, according to the FDA. The recall has now been elevated to a Class 1 recall.

What is a Class 1 level by the FDA?

The agency states that the three recall levels range from the highest and most deadly to mild. Class 1 is labeled as “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

People reported that the recalled blueberries were shipped to one customer in North Carolina. Officials have advised consumers who may have bought or come into contact with the contaminated fruits (marked with Lot numbers 13325 G1060 and 13325 G1096) to discard them immediately.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a deadly bacterial infection that can spread through various types of food. It poses serious risks for pregnant women, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems. Foods commonly linked to contamination include soft cheeses, deli meats, and unpasteurized dairy products, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The recall on blueberries is the latest batch of produce to be pulled from supermarket and retail-store shelves over possible contamination concerns. In June, Blavity reported that there were two Class 1 deadly tomato recalls due to salmonella contamination in multiple states.