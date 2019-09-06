Although inflation appeared to be on the decline for about 18 months, the latest data shows that it has remained above the Fed’s 2% target for the past six months. While President Donald Trump vowed to reduce prices on the first day of his term, most economists says his proposed tariffs will likely increase costs at least temporarily.

“We’re really not making progress on inflation right now,” Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo, told PBS. “This just extends the Fed’s hold.”