This report comes as the economic track record of the Biden administration remains under scrutiny as Harris campaigns on building upon the administration’s successes. After promoting economic support and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through the America Rescue Plan, for which Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, the administration has sought to fight inflation and promote job growth. The Inflation Reduction Act was a key part of this policy, seeking to bring down prices on items such as prescription drugs while also promoting environmentally beneficial investments. The inflation Reduction Act has also focused on distributional disparities, such as including a more than $2 billion payment for Black farmers who faced past discrimination in federal lending.

As the presidential campaign reaches its final weeks, Harris will seek to make the case that she and President Joe Biden have fostered a strong economy and that she is poised to tackle remaining challenges such as inflation and climate change. The achievements highlighted in the Climate Power report represent a significant part of the case that the Harris campaign is making to voters as we near Election Day.