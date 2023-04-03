CVS plans to close hundreds of stores nationwide this year as part of ongoing restructuring efforts.
According to Newsweek, a February annual report stated that CVS would close 271 retail stores in 2025 as part of its “enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization.”
The company has already closed about 900 stores nationwide between 2022 and 2024, per Newsweek. A CVS spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek that the impending closures would allow the company to better focus on its “existing stores and pharmacies.”
Several factors led to planned store closures
The 2024 closures were “based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns, and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients,” Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for the company, said in an emailed statement to USA Today that year.
Although hundreds of stores are set to close nationwide in 2025, CVS has yet to release further details or confirm the total number of affected locations. However, the consumer website The Krazy Coupon Lady has shared a list of stores that have already closed or will close this year.
CVS stores that are closed or expected to close in 2025:
Alabama
2901 Morgan Rd., Bessemer, AL
3303 Clairmont Ave., Birmingham, AL
California
499 Haight St., San Francisco, CA
1701 K St., Sacramento, CA
Florida
3090 S. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL
13300 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL
2201 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL
Georgia
439 Highland Blvd., Atlanta, GA
Illinois
8639 S. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL
401 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL
2000 Skokie Valley Rd., Highland Park, IL
Iowa
2420 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
215 Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA
Massachusetts
55 Summer St., Boston, MA
Michigan
28774 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI
27700 Harper Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI
Missouri
2435 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO
9433 Manchester Rd., Saint Louis, MO
4531 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO
New York
955 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, NY
153 Central Ave., Albany, NY
1026 Madison Ave., Albany, NY
1241 Lexington Ave., New York, NY
1654 Richmond Ave., Staten Island, NY
North Carolina
201 W. 4th St., Winston-Salem, NC
Ohio
10825 Kinsman Rd., Cleveland, OH
Pennsylvania
125 E. Main St., Plymouth, PA
Virginia
10390 Willard Way, Fairfax, VA
Washington, D.C.
1117 10th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
1100 4th St. SW, Washington, D.C.
400 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
1515 New York Ave. NE, Washington, D.C. — Target location
4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. — Target location
7828 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. — Target location
In addition to serving the community, a spokesperson also said that “85% of people in the U.S. will still live within 10 miles of a CVS Pharmacy,” according to Men’s Journal.