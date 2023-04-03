According to Newsweek, a February annual report stated that CVS would close 271 retail stores in 2025 as part of its “enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization.”

The company has already closed about 900 stores nationwide between 2022 and 2024, per Newsweek. A CVS spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek that the impending closures would allow the company to better focus on its “existing stores and pharmacies.”