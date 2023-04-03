Trump shared the news in a Truth Social post on Sunday night, praising Bongino for his past accomplishments and what he hopes he’ll bring to the federal law enforcement agency along with confirmed FBI director Kash Patel.

Trump praises Bongino on social media regarding his new role

“Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump said. “Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly.

According to NPR, Democrats are concerned that Trump could use his FBI appointments to target his political opponents. However, Patel stated his priority is restructuring the bureau by relocating thousands of employees from its Washington, D.C., headquarters to address other key issues.