President Donald Trump announced retaliatory measures against Colombia after the South American country blocked U.S. military flights carrying deported migrants. On Sunday, Trump took to social media to detail his plans, which include imposing “emergency 25% tariffs” on all imports from Colombia. He also declared a travel ban for Colombian citizens and revoked visas for Colombian officials in the United States.

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the criminals they forced into the United States!” Trump wrote on social media, according to CNN.

Colombian President Petro’s Response

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed in a statement that his government had blocked two U.S. military flights. Petro argued that the United States needs to develop better protocols for deportations, hinting at broader concerns over how the flights were managed.

Trump Aims for Broader Sanctions on Colombia

In his online posts, Trump went further, threatening stricter inspections for Colombian cargo shipments and promising financial sanctions targeting members of the Colombian government. He stated that visa revocations would extend to “all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Trump’s criticism, condemning Petro’s decision to revoke authorization for flights after they had already taken off.

“Colombian President Petro had authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air. As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security,” Rubio said in a statement to CNN.

Rhetoric on Migrants and Future Implications

Throughout his statements, Trump referred to migrants as “criminals,” a recurring theme in his broader campaign rhetoric. His hardline stance has raised questions about the future of U.S.-Colombia relations and the broader economic impact of the proposed tariffs.