Manzano’s death resulted from drug and alcohol intoxication

According to USA Today, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley confirmed during a news conference that Colbert, 48, was booked on the charge Tuesday morning. She also has additional open charges from two other Louisiana parishes and remains at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerald Cvitanovich attended the news conference, stating that Manzano’s death resulted from the harmful effects of Xanax and alcohol intoxication combined with “positional asphyxia.” Despite these contributing factors, the manner of death remains undetermined.

Manzano was found face down on a pillow, and his blood alcohol level was .232, which is almost three times the legal amount in the state of Louisiana, Cvitanovich said, per USA Today.