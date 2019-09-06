New details have emerged in the case of Adan Manzano, the 27-year-old reporter who died in his hotel room while he was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. New Orleans police said they arrested 48-year-old Danette Colbert on Thursday in connection with Manzano’s death.

According to police, Colbert faces bank and computer fraud charges, as well as illegal transmission of monetary funds, access device fraud and purse snatching. Other charges could be added after the coroner’s office concludes its report.