South Carolina’s women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley used social media to get insight on building a nonconference matchup.

In each of the last three seasons, South Carolina’s women’s basketball team has played 29 regular-season games. As of Tuesday, South Carolina had announced 12 nonconference games and 16 SEC games for 2024-2025.

According to The State, the nonconference schedule puts the Gamecocks at 29 games.

Really sorry I have to resort to this but-we need a game. I’ve had some nice, funny and outlandish convos regarding scheduling a game H/H with a guarantee and guaranteed a great student-athlete experience🥰-any interest please let me know. Need to finish this schedule🙏🏾 — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 9, 2024

“Really sorry I have to resort to this but-we need a game,” Staley wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter on Friday). “I’ve had some nice, funny and outlandish convos regarding scheduling a game H/H with a guarantee and guaranteed a great student-athlete experience -any interest please let me know. Need to finish this schedule.”

In an X post on Tuesday, she confirmed that the paperwork is still being finalized. She also confirmed the Gamecocks are negotiating an agreement with an unnamed HBCU.

She wrote that X helped her reach several people to make this game happen.

When going to the peeps here on this app allows you to converse with great people and get options to complete schedules WINNING….we gotta game yall. Paperwork is not complete but we are good for it! I love my HBCUs! 🥰🥰🥰 Thank you all for reaching out! Love up! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 13, 2024

“When going to the peeps here on this app allows you to converse with great people and get options to complete schedules WINNING,” Staley wrote on Tuesday. “We gotta game yall. Paperwork is not complete but we are good for it! I love my HBCUs! Thank you all for reaching out! Love up!”

Below are the known games as of Aug. 13, per The State.

Oct. 15 at Memphis

Nov. 4: vs. Michigan in Las Vegas

Nov. 10: vs. N.C. State in Charlotte

Nov. 24: at UCLA

Nov. 28-30: Fort Myers Tip-Off (vs. Iowa State, Purdue)

Feb. 16: vs. UConn

Nov. 17: vs. East Carolina

Dec. 5: vs. Duke (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 8: vs. TCU in Fort Worth, Texas

Dec. 15: vs. USF

Dec. 19: vs. Charleston Southern

Dec. 29: vs. Wofford

TBD: at Clemson

TBD: vs. unnamed opponent

SEC (home): Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Kentucky

SEC (away): Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt