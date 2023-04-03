Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to join the Kansas City Chiefs as they finalize a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
Trade details between the Chiefs and Titans
League sources confirmed the news with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, stating that the Titans would also receive a conditional fourth-round pick in the trade, which is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.
Hopkins, 32, is a three-time All-Pro receiver and played 12 seasons in the league with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Titans, with which he signed a two-year deal in July 2023. He has 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.
Adding Hopkins could support the Chiefs since they needed a wide receiver after both Rashee Rice and Marquis “Hollywood” suffered season-ending injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes would also benefit from the trade deal after the team traded two top receivers, Davante Adams, to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
About Hopkins’ contract
Sports Illustrated reported that a tweet from Hopkins about Mahomes had resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, with him praising the three-time NFL champion.
“Patrick Mahomes is different,” Hopkins wrote in February 2023.
According to the Kansas City Star, Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti shared details of Hopkins’ contract on X.
“DeAndre Hopkins’ has $8M remaining on the final year of his contract,” Ginnitti wrote. “It’s largely expected that the #Titans will be retaining a portion of salary per this trade with the #Chiefs, who currently hold around $4M of cap space in 2024,” Ginnitti wrote.
Trade talks started early Wednesday morning
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on Good Morning Football that both the Chiefs and Titans began trade talks around midnight on Wednesday.
“The two sides are going back and forth now on salary,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is the Titans are going to pay some of DeAndre Hopkins’ base salary for this year just to make it easier for the Chiefs to withstand the salary. But this trade is expected to happen.”
