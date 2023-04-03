Trade details between the Chiefs and Titans

League sources confirmed the news with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, stating that the Titans would also receive a conditional fourth-round pick in the trade, which is expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

Hopkins, 32, is a three-time All-Pro receiver and played 12 seasons in the league with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Titans, with which he signed a two-year deal in July 2023. He has 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.

Adding Hopkins could support the Chiefs since they needed a wide receiver after both Rashee Rice and Marquis “Hollywood” suffered season-ending injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes would also benefit from the trade deal after the team traded two top receivers, Davante Adams, to the New York Jets and Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.