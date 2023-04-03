Delaware State University just announced the launch of its own independent line of collegiate merchandise. The institution says it is the first HBCU to own and distribute its own clothing label.
Items include T-shirts, polos and sweaters designed in DSU’s signature colors and hornet logo. They are being distributed via a partnership with Everything Collegiate, an Atlanta-based Black-owned business.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey,” Everything Collegiate owner Terance Harmon said, according to HBCU Gameday. “Our goal has always been to support and uplift HBCUs, and working with DSU has been a fulfilling step in that direction. I am excited to work with DSU on this historic move.”
Everything Collegiate has distributed over 85 brand licenses for various colleges, societies, and fraternities. It is also a vendor for over 60 colleges, including 39 HBCUs. Merch will also be available through Amazon Marketplace and Walmart.com. The first items are available on Everything College’s website.
“Thanks to our team, the designs were met with an overwhelmingly positive response,” Dr. Dawn Mosley, Senior Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, told HBCU Gameday. “Our students, faculty, staff, and alumni were thrilled with the new products and kept asking for more. The key difference was that we had control over the design process, working closely to ensure it resonated with our brand and audience. It made perfect sense, as we best know what our audience wants.”
The HBCU will retain its existing partnerships with other brands.
“We are not competing with our campus stores or partners who sell merchandise with our brand. We value their contributions and the royalties they generate,” Dr. Mosley said. “It’s simply smart business to establish our own revenue stream from custom products. This also creates an exciting opportunity for our students and alumni to share their unique design ideas, which can further support scholarships for our students.”
The collection will include limited-edition items, of which 5% of the sales will go toward student scholarships. The first round of scholarships will be awarded in spring 2025.