Items include T-shirts, polos and sweaters designed in DSU’s signature colors and hornet logo. They are being distributed via a partnership with Everything Collegiate, an Atlanta-based Black-owned business.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey,” Everything Collegiate owner Terance Harmon said, according to HBCU Gameday. “Our goal has always been to support and uplift HBCUs, and working with DSU has been a fulfilling step in that direction. I am excited to work with DSU on this historic move.”