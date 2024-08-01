Yes, even your deodorant might be harming the environment.

From skin care to personal care, product packaging and chemical composition are able to impact the environment. Brands and manufacturers are moving toward refillable packaging as the market for reusable products is expected to grow over $7 billion dollars by 2029.

When it comes to deodorant, consumers could overlook how something so routine could have such damaging effects. The deodorant industry alone produces over 15 million pounds of plastic waste annually, according to Fast Company.

Here’s what to know next time you’re looking to freshen up on deodorant:

Chemicals are important to think about when it comes to deodorant

Some of the most common chemicals in deodorants include aluminum, triclosan, parabens, and phthalates. These chemicals, which are attributed to hormone disruption and aquatic toxicity, can enter the ecosystem through wastewater discharge and contaminate water supplies.

Sure, runoff of one individual’s deodorant into bodies of water may not have a large impact overall. However, the accumulation of the population’s deodorant usage and improper disposal can contaminate bodies of water, “potentially impact aquatic ecosystems and human water supplies.”

Improper disposal and wastewater treatment can lead to the contamination of water bodies, potentially disrupting human water supplies.

Natural deodorants, containing ingredients already found in nature, are less harsh on water supplies. Avoiding chemical-heavy deodorants when possible is a small but impactful step in preserving water quality in local communities.

Rethink deodorant packaging

By 2026, the deodorant industry is expected to be worth $30 billion around the world. When it comes to packaging, industry giants are making sure their packaging keeps up with calls to reduce plastic waste and stay ahead of innovation.

Without proper disposal, plastic containers for antiperspirant products end up in landfills. Refillable and reusable packaging aims to preserve the life of plastic or remove it from the supply chain altogether.

A 2023 study, however, represented a major gap in how consumers perceive plastic usage and actually engage with it—16% of respondents said they purchase products with reusable packaging while 85% said they wanted to buy reusable products. This gap could represent a lack of clarity respondents have how to refill or reuse products and where they can go for support.

Supply and chemical conglomerate SC Johnson breaks down their attempt to instill refills and recycles in their business operations: refill at home, refill at home, return from home, or return on-the-go. These variations either allow consumers to buy products in bulk to refill containers themselves or find local supplies to refill their deodorants, cleaning supplies, or personal care products.

Brands like Human Kind, Smol, and Helmm are committed to providing refillable antiperspirant products and the first step to move toward organic, reduced-plastic tendencies.