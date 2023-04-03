According to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration could take executive action as early as this week to dismantle the Education Department to scale back on government spending, a plan touted by billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency.

Musk, the Trump administration and others who favor this move want to eliminate all agency functions that aren’t directly written into statute and transfer certain functions to other government departments. While an executive order could initiate these changes, a legislative proposal with congressional support is still required to become law.

Some conservatives have supported Trump’s efforts to limit the federal government in education, giving states total control over what they deem best for schools, educators and children. They also want to slash protections made under the Biden administration, which included student loan forgiveness and sex discrimination in education for LGBTQ+ people. However, other officials argue that the move is too soon, as the Senate has not yet confirmed Trump’s education secretary nominee, Linda McMahon, nor has a hearing been scheduled, per WSJ.

The plan to shut down the Education Department still poses a risk for the Trump administration. Here’s everything about the federal agency, including its launch, key activities and protections, and whether it can be abolished successfully with congressional approval.