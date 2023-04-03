The teen’s mother, Latoreya Till, described Judge Kenneth King, who is Black, as a “big bully” at a press conference where she announced the federal civil lawsuit against the court official, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“It’s been pretty devastating. Eva doesn’t want to come outside,” Till said, per the outlet. “She doesn’t want to be involved with no one else but her family, relatives. It’s hard for her to sleep at night. She’s asking me, ‘Why the judge do me like this out of all the kids?'”

The now-viral incident occurred on Aug. 13 when Eva Goodman, 15, visited the 36th District Court on a field trip. During the event, King was reportedly upset at the teen for falling asleep in the courtroom. When she did it again, he ordered her to be handcuffed and placed in a prison outfit.