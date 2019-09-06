A Detroit judge who ordered a 15-year-old girl to be put in jail clothes and handcuffs after she fell asleep in the courtroom during a class field trip in August is back on the bench. Judge Kenneth King was removed for six weeks and ordered to attend social-emotional training. Now, he’s handling the court’s traffic division instead of hearing tied to major felonies — a demotion for the judge.

“Judge King has successfully completed his training and began hearing cases on the traffic docket (on Tuesday), filling in for another judge who is on vacation. On Monday, September 30th, he will assume his own docket in the traffic division,” Chief Judge Williams McConico said in a written statement to the Detroit Free Press.

He added, “We appreciate his efforts in preparing for this role, and wish him success as he transitions into this new responsibility.”