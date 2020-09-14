Years-long fights over music rights

As Blavity reported, the Hayes family’s dispute with the Trump campaign has been going on for several years. The estate accused the Trump campaign of over 130 unauthorized uses of “Hold On, I’m Comin’” — a song written by Hayes and David Porter for the group Sam and Dave — since 2020. In August, Isaac Hayes III posted on his X account that the family was suing the Trump campaign. In the post, he shared a copy of a copyright infringement notice in which the Hayes family demanded “a payment of $3 million in licensing fees” for the unauthorized and uncompensated uses of the song, with the case leading to Tuesday’s emergency hearing. In addition to Hayes’ work, Trump has been accused of using music from dozens of artists without their permission.

As the 2024 presidential race intensifies in its last weeks before the November election, Trump is expected to do a significant amount of campaigning between now and election day. Given Trump’s criminal and civil woes, the victory for the Hayes family is unlikely to be at the top of the former president’s legal concerns. But the ruling and the threat of losing millions of dollars may make the campaign think twice about how often it uses artists’ music without their permission.