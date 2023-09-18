Gnocchi and chicken make for a comforting, hearty meal, and cooking them in a Crock Pot brings out rich flavors while making meal preparation easy. However, if you have diabetes, traditional options can be high in carbohydrates and sodium, which may cause blood sugar spikes and increase blood pressure. But that doesn’t mean you have to completely cut this tasty dish out of your meal plan. Find out what ingredients you should be mindful of, healthier alternatives that can be used and five delicious diabetes-friendly Crock Pot recipes to try this week.

Ingredients To Watch Out For – And Healthy Substitutes

Traditional gnocchi dishes can be a diabetic minefield thanks to the high carb and sodium content. Here are some specific ingredients to avoid, as well as some healthier alternatives that can be used.

(Stefan Schauberger/Unsplash)

Potato-Based Gnocchi

Why it’s a concern: Traditional gnocchi is made from potatoes and white flour, both of which have a high glycemic index and can cause rapid blood sugar spikes.

Creamy Sauces and Dairy

Why it’s a concern: Heavy cream and whole milk are high in saturated fats and can contribute to insulin resistance.

White Flour and Thickeners

Why it’s a concern: White flour is a refined carbohydrate that can increase blood sugar levels quickly.

High-Sodium Broths and Seasonings

Why it’s a concern: Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, which is a common concern for diabetics.

Sugary Additives

Why it’s a concern: Some pre-made sauces, ketchup or marinades contain hidden sugars.

Having diabetes does mean that people need to be more mindful of the foods they consume, and even make necessary ingredient swaps to avoid dangerous blood sugar spikes. Here are five diabetic-friendly recipes to try for fans of gnocchi and chicken.

Slow Cooker Chicken and Cauliflower Gnocchi Soup

Cauliflower gnocchi is a naturally low carb alternative to traditional potato-based versions. This recipe ups the savory ante with low-sodium chicken broth and zesty Italian seasoning.

(Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (cubed)

1 cup cauliflower gnocchi

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup chopped spinach

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 cup diced carrots

1/2 cup diced celery

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place the chicken, broth, garlic, carrots, celery and seasoning in the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six hours or high for three hours. Add cauliflower gnocchi and almond milk, then cook for an additional 30 minutes. Stir in spinach and let sit for five minutes before serving.

Low-Carb Chicken and Tomato Gnocchi Stew

This hearty dish combines a comforting tomato base with a rich mix of veggies that counts towards the daily recommended produce intake.

(Nathalie Klippert/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (shredded)

1 cup whole wheat gnocchi

1 can (14 oz) no-salt-added diced tomatoes

3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions:

Add chicken, diced tomatoes, onions, garlic powder, oregano and vegetable broth to the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six hours or high for three hours. Stir in whole wheat gnocchi and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Serve warm and garnish with fresh basil if desired.

Creamy Spinach and Chicken Gnocchi

Being diabetic doesn’t mean people can never enjoy creamy dishes – just that smart substitutes need to be used. Create a creamy gnocchi in this recipe by swapping out traditional dairy for Greek yogurt.

(Gabriella Clare Marino/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts (diced)

1 cup whole wheat gnocchi

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup chopped spinach

1 teaspoon paprika

2 cloves garlic (minced)

Black pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place chicken, broth, paprika and garlic in the Crock Pot and cook on low for six hours. Add gnocchi and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in Greek yogurt and spinach before serving.

Garlic Herb Chicken and Broccoli Gnocchi

This gnocchi recipe is simple and incredibly satisfying, ensuring that it’ll be a go-to in future meal plans.

(Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cubed)

1 cup whole wheat gnocchi

2 cups broccoli florets

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried basil

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Place chicken, broth, basil and garlic in the Crock Pot and cook on low for six hours. Add gnocchi and broccoli then cook for another 30 minutes. Serve warm and enjoy!

Tuscan Chicken and Gnocchi

Gnocchi is quite versatile and this recipe shows it. Italian seasoning gives the dish a kick while unsweetened coconut milk creates a diabetes-safe creamy finish.

(Jimmy Dean/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts (shredded)

1 cup cauliflower gnocchi

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes (no sugar added)

3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 cup kale (chopped)

Instructions:

Add chicken, broth, tomatoes and seasoning to the Crock Pot and cook on low for six hours. Stir in gnocchi and coconut milk, then cook for another 20 minutes. Mix in kale just before serving.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you put gnocchi in the slow cooker?

Gnocchi can be added to slow cookers or Crock Pots, but timing is everything. Add yours in towards the end of cooking (usually 20 to 30 minutes before serving) to prevent it from becoming too soft or mushy.

How many carbs are in chicken and gnocchi?

Traditional gnocchi can contain 30 to 40 grams of carbs per serving. Opting for whole wheat or cauliflower gnocchi can reduce the carb count significantly.

How many calories are in a bowl of chicken and gnocchi soup?

A traditional bowl may contain 300 to 500 calories, depending on the ingredients. Using lower-calorie alternatives like Greek yogurt and cauliflower gnocchi can help reduce the calorie count.