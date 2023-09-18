A Crock Pot, also known as a slow cooker, is a fantastic way to make flavorful foods with minimal effort – especially soups and chilis. If you or someone you’re breaking bread with has diabetes, making homemade soup in a Crock Pot allows for better ingredient control which can help to maintain stable blood sugar levels. If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at making delicious soups, keep reading to find out what ingredients to avoid, the best diabetes-friendly substitutes and uncover five recipes that won’t spike your blood sugar that are easy to make and packed with flavor.

Make Recipes Work for You With Mindful Ingredient Swaps

When preparing soups for a diabetes-friendly diet, it’s important to watch out for certain ingredients that can cause blood sugar spikes or contribute to other health risks.

Ingredients To Limit or Avoid

Refined Carbohydrates (e.g., white potatoes, white rice, pasta) : These can cause rapid increases in blood sugar.

: These can cause rapid increases in blood sugar. High-Sodium Broths and Canned Soups : Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, which is a concern for diabetics.

: Too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, which is a concern for diabetics. Added Sugars (e.g., canned tomatoes with added sugar, sweetened sauces) : These can contribute to blood sugar spikes.

: These can contribute to blood sugar spikes. Processed Meats (e.g., sausage, bacon, deli meats) : These often contain added sugars and high amounts of sodium.

: These often contain added sugars and high amounts of sodium. Cream and Full-Fat Dairy: These can add unhealthy fats and extra calories.

Healthy Substitutes

Vegetables with Low Glycemic Index (e.g., cauliflower, zucchini, spinach, bell peppers) : These provide nutrients and fiber without spiking blood sugar.

: These provide nutrients and fiber without spiking blood sugar. Whole Grains (e.g., quinoa, brown rice, barley) : These are better alternatives to refined grains and help with blood sugar control.

: These are better alternatives to refined grains and help with blood sugar control. Low-Sodium or Homemade Broth : Helps reduce salt intake while maintaining great flavor.

: Helps reduce salt intake while maintaining great flavor. Lean Proteins (e.g., skinless chicken, turkey, beans, tofu) : Provides essential nutrients without unhealthy fats.

: Provides essential nutrients without unhealthy fats. Healthy Fats (e.g., olive oil, avocado, nuts): Supports heart health without increasing cholesterol levels.

Crock Pots are BFFs that ensure people return from work with a home that smells amazing with tonight’s dinner. But more than that, these handy kitchen tools are fairly goof-proof and forgiving when substituting ingredients. Here are five diabetes-friendly Crock Pot soup recipes that might end up in heavy rotation.

Hearty Chicken and Vegetable Soup

A classic pick, there’s something so comforting about a delicious bowl of chicken soup. To keep this diabetes-friendly, skip the pasta which is often carb-heavy, or opt for a low-carb pasta alternative like shirataki or zucchini noodles.

(Jametlene Reskp/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup zucchini, diced

1 cup baby spinach

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Add all ingredients except spinach to the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six to eight hours or high for three to four hours. Remove chicken, shred it with a fork and return it to the pot. Stir in spinach and let it wilt for a few minutes before serving.

Lentil and Vegetable Soup

A hearty classic, this is a great option for anyone cutting back on their meat intake or who is a vegetarian or vegan.

(Jade Aucamp/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup dried lentils, rinsed

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup diced tomatoes (no added sugar)

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped bell peppers

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six to eight hours or high for three to four hours. Stir and serve hot.

Turkey and Quinoa Chili

Crock Pots are practically made for producing amazing chili dishes. This one is perfect for chilly (no pun intended) days. The ground turkey can be subbed out for chicken or even shrimp to keep things healthy.

(Pierre Bamin/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 lb ground turkey (lean)

1 cup cooked quinoa

4 cups low-sodium tomato sauce

1 cup diced tomatoes (no added sugar)

1 cup chopped bell peppers

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Instructions:

Brown the turkey in a pan, then drain excess fat. Add all ingredients to the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six to eight hours or high for three to four hours. Stir and serve hot.

Creamy Cauliflower Soup

It’s possible to have creamy soups even for diabetics. Swap out the regular heavy cream for almond milk to keep things healthier and low in sugar.

(Veronika FitArt/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, chopped

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

Instructions:

Add all ingredients except almond milk to the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six to eight hours or high for three to four hours. Blend the soup using an immersion blender. Stir in almond milk before serving.

Beef and Barley Soup

Another classic, the barley is a heart healthy addition that is ideal for anyone also battling hypertension.

(Sven Brandsma/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 lb lean beef, cubed

4 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 cup barley

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped celery

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Brown the beef in a pan, then drain excess fat. Add all ingredients to the Crock Pot. Cook on low for six to eight hours or high for three to four hours. Stir and serve hot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Crock Pot soup is an excellent option for people with diabetes because they are easy to prepare, nutritious and packed with flavor. By choosing the right ingredients and making simple substitutions, you can create hearty and satisfying soups without compromising your health. Here are a few other things to consider while planning your meals.

What Is the Best Soup for Diabetics To Eat?

Soups that are low in carbohydrates, sodium and added sugars while being rich in fiber and protein are best for diabetics. Vegetable-based soups, lean protein soups and legume-based soups are excellent choices.

What Is the Best Cooking Method for Diabetics?

Slow cooking is one of the best methods because it allows for nutrient retention, enhances flavors without excessive salt or sugar, and allows for controlled ingredient choices. Steaming, baking and grilling are also great options.

Can Diabetics Eat Potatoes in Soup?

Yes, but in moderation. Instead of using white potatoes, diabetics can opt for lower-glycemic alternatives like sweet potatoes or cauliflower, which have less impact on blood sugar levels.