President Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism for his response to Wednesday’s fatal crash at Reagan National Airport. During his White House briefing on Thursday, Trump blamed diversity hiring for the crash and took shots at the helicopter’s pilot. While authorities are still investigating the collision between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army helicopter, Trump also blamed President Joe Biden and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

What Did Trump Say About the Plane Crash?

As The Associated Press reported, Trump did not provide proof to support his claim, but he said Biden’s administration decided that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was “too white.”

“You have to go by psychological quality, and psychological quality is a very important element of it,” Trump said. “These are very powerful tests that we put to use, and they were terminated by Biden. And Biden went by a standard that seeks the exact opposite.”

As he continued to criticize diversity hiring, Trump said he “wants the brightest, the smartest, the sharpest” people working as air traffic controllers.

“We want somebody that’s psychologically superior,” he said. “And that’s what we’re going to have.”

Trump Doubles Down on Blaming DEI

When asked to explain why he blames DEI for the crash, Trump responded, “It’s common sense.”

“We want brilliant people doing this. This is a major chess game at the highest level,” he said. “When you have 60 planes coming in during a short period of time, and they’re all coming in different directions, and you’re dealing with very high-level computers, computer work, and very complex computers.”