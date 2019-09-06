Anthony Rico, one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ attorneys, has decided to part ways with the disgraced hip-hop mogul. Rico shared his decision in a motion filed in a New York Federal Court on Friday, USA Today reported.
“Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Ricco wrote, per USA Today.
Rico was part of the team defending Combs as he faces sex trafficking charges. The attorney said he kept his affidavit brief because he can’t reveal details protected by attorney-client privilege, the New York Post reported. Rico, however, cannot be dismissed from the case until a judge decides that there’s a valid reason to grant his request. The attorney made his case to the court, saying “there are sufficient reasons” for him asking to be leaving the case.
While Combs’ trial is set for May 5, 2025, Ricco said his resignation wouldn’t cause any delays for the case. The attorney told the judge that Combs “will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record.”
Combs, 54, has pleaded not guilty after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of men and women. In September 2024, he was arrested and remains in jail without bail. If convicted, Combs faces a minimum of 15 years behinds for the sex trafficking charges and life in prison for the racketeering charges. Meanwhile, an Alabama woman who accused Combs and Jay-Z of raping her when she was 13 dropped the charges, per Fox 5 New York.