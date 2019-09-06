Rico was part of the team defending Combs as he faces sex trafficking charges. The attorney said he kept his affidavit brief because he can’t reveal details protected by attorney-client privilege, the New York Post reported. Rico, however, cannot be dismissed from the case until a judge decides that there’s a valid reason to grant his request. The attorney made his case to the court, saying “there are sufficient reasons” for him asking to be leaving the case.

While Combs’ trial is set for May 5, 2025, Ricco said his resignation wouldn’t cause any delays for the case. The attorney told the judge that Combs “will continue to be represented by five other attorneys of record.”