The 55-year-old artist urged the court to protect sexual assault victims while also making sure innocent people are not “accused without a shred of evidence.”

“This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions,” Jay-Z wrote. “The system has failed.”

Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney, said it was a “false case against Jay-Z” and it “never should have been brought.”

“By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name,” the attorney said, per Variety.