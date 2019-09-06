The woman who filed a lawsuit against JAY-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing them of raping her when she was 13 years old, has now dismissed the case. According to Variety, attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis announced that the Jane Doe who brought the allegations has voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice.” This means the case cannot be refiled as is after being dismissed with prejudice, Variety reported.
JAY-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, also released a statement, saying this is a victory for the music mogul. JAY-Z also said this is a relief for his wife and children, who were facing trauma from the case.
“The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,” JAY-Z wrote in a statement, per Variety. “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone.”
The 55-year-old artist urged the court to protect sexual assault victims while also making sure innocent people are not “accused without a shred of evidence.”
“This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions,” Jay-Z wrote. “The system has failed.”
Alex Spiro, Jay-Z’s attorney, said it was a “false case against Jay-Z” and it “never should have been brought.”
“By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name,” the attorney said, per Variety.
Before dismissing the case, Jane Doe said in her lawsuit that JAY-Z and Combs raped her in 2000 at an MTV Music Video Awards afterparty.