The sex trafficking trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs has been pushed back to May 12, 2025 after it was originally scheduled for a week before. Combs learned about the new date on Friday as he appeared for a hearing on an indictment of forced labor, Deadline reported. Prosecutors brought the forced labor indictment last week, adding to the charges he’s already facing for racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs pled “not guilty” to the latest charge but didn’t say much else during the trial.

Why was Diddy’s sex trafficking trial delayed?

The judge said on Friday that Combs’ trial has been pushed back it will take time to litigate the issues. According to the court, the jury will be selected at the end of April and that process could take about three days. The U.S. Attorney’s office met with defense lawyers during Friday’s hearing and discussed the 2016 video footage showing Combs running half-naked in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel and beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

What did prosecutors say during Diddy’s March 14 hearing?

Prosecutor Mitzi Steiner from the Southern District of New York said there are at least 20 other potential witnesses who could speak on Combs’ case, but they are not unidentified as they are afraid to come forward due to intimidation and possible retribution. Still, Judge Arun Subramanian told Steiner to submit the witnesses’ IDs to the defense next week. The judge said the information must be turned over on a lawyers’-eyes-only basis.

What is the new indictment Diddy now faces?

According to the revised indictment, Combs coerced employees into “forced labor” using sex intimidation, withheld pay, sleep deprivation and threats. The 55-year-old artist told the employees that “they would be harmed — including by losing their jobs — if they did not comply with his demands,” per the indictment. Combs, who was arrested in September, could face life in prison if convicted.