Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to pay $100 million to Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, a man who accused the hip-hop mogul of drugging and sexually assaulting him in the ’90s. As of Oct. 1, 2024, Combs must make monthly payments of $10 million to Cardello-Smith, the Metro Times reported on Sept. 9.

The decision comes after Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie granted Cardello-Smith a temporary restraining order against Combs in August.

Cardello-Smith allegedly met Combs when he worked at a restaurant near Detroit. Cardello-Smith claims he was performing oral sex on a woman at a party. Then, he alleges that Combs offered him a drink and then touched his left buttock. Cardello-Smith consumed the “spiked” drink Combs allegedly gave him, which he says made him pass out.

Cardello-Smith said he woke up hours later to find Combs having sex with a woman. Combs allegedly told him, “I did this to you too.”

Right now, Cardello-Smith is serving an unrelated sentence at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility. He showed the court proof that Combs visited him at the Muskegon Heights facility. He also says Combs offered him $2.3 million to keep quiet about the incident. Cardello-Smith turned down the hush money.

A virtual hearing was held on Sept. 9, but Combs was a no-show. Therefore, Cardello-Smith received the $100 million judgment by default.

Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo denies Cardello-Smith’s allegations in a statement provided to the Metro Times: “This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years. His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit. Mr. Combs looks forward to having this judgment swiftly dismissed.”

The judgment comes nearly a year after ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was awarded $30 million following filing a lawsuit against Combs. She alleged sexual assault and physical abuse throughout their 11-year relationship.