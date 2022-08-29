Founder and CEO Esosa Osa has built an online platform that filters out fake news to ensure factual information reaches the Black community.

The entrepreneur is helping provide accurate data and materials through Onyx Impact, “a nonprofit organization founded to better serve and empower Black communities by fighting the harmful information ecosystems targeting them,” per the foundation’s website. In March 2025, the platform debuted We All We Got: A Digital Green Book for the Culture. It’s similar to the initial Green Book, or The Negro Motorist Green Book, introduced in 1936 by postman Victor Green to help travelers of color remain safe on road trips. Osa’s modernized edition offers Black consumers a hub to securely explore the internet, safeguard their personal information and find reliable news sources.

Breaking down disinformation

Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s State of the Internet 2024 report shows that bots comprise 42 percent of all social media activity and significantly influence conversations. Alarmingly, 65 percent of these automated accounts are intended to cause harm.

The Digital Green Book for the Culture breaks down barriers as it tackles the reality that Black communities face digital disinformation at rates nearly three times higher than the average user, according to Black Enterprise.

“The Digital Green Book for the Culture equips Black communities with tools, tactics, and resources to navigate a digital world that is often hostile,” Osa explained in a press release. “Black folks deserve access to accurate, truthful information to make informed decisions and control our digital futures.”

What are the features of the ‘Digital Green Book for the Culture’?

The tech expert created the digital channel with four central goals: spotting online manipulation and misinformation, protecting Black youth from harmful content, amplifying Black-owned media and businesses, and empowering the community through digital literacy to strengthen critical thinking online.

“We are in an information war,” Osa said, per the press release. “If we knew almost half of online interactions weren’t real, we’d engage differently.”

The portal provides built-in parental controls explicitly designed to help Black families shield their children from racist and harmful content online. Understanding that misinformation hits communities with lower digital literacy the hardest, the site encourages young Black users to become “digital navigators,” empowering them to lead and educate their communities in safer online practices. As technology advances, the site offers a user-friendly AI fact-checking tool trained on credible Black-focused news outlets. This innovative feature instantly helps verify information, ensuring the community has immediate access to reliable, accurate content.

“Think of it as a guidebook combined with a Black ChatGPT,” Osa said.

For those looking to make an impact, the innovator recommends showing love to local Black-owned businesses in their communities.

“If you subscribe to mainstream news but not a Black newspaper, start there. Investing in Black media protects our stories,” she said.