According to Variety, Edebiri shared in an Instagram story that she faced death threats after Musk responded to a tweet sharing a false story mentioning her name. The tweet stated that Disney was “considering” replacing Johnny Deep, who plays Jack Sparrow, with Edebiri in the hit movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Disney sucks” was Musk’s reaction to the disinformation that he quoted to his millions of followers. Edebiri’s Instagram Story showed a screenshot of Musk’s tweet as the receipt of her claims.