Ayo Edebiri is opening up about the scary time when Elon Musk caused her to be bombarded with hate-filled messages.
According to Variety, Edebiri shared in an Instagram story that she faced death threats after Musk responded to a tweet sharing a false story mentioning her name. The tweet stated that Disney was “considering” replacing Johnny Deep, who plays Jack Sparrow, with Edebiri in the hit movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.
“Disney sucks” was Musk’s reaction to the disinformation that he quoted to his millions of followers. Edebiri’s Instagram Story showed a screenshot of Musk’s tweet as the receipt of her claims.
“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” Edebiri’s said, per Variety. “LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway.”
Aside from the drama, Edebiri’s new movie, A24’s horror thriller Opus, is coming to theaters this week.
In Opus, she plays Ariel Ecton, a journalist invited to the secluded estate of reclusive pop icon Alfred Moretti, played by John Malkovich, who is unveiling new music after a three-decade hiatus.