“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly.”