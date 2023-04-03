NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58 following his battle with brain cancer.
Shamas Charania of The Atlantic confirmed the news Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has passed away at 58 years old due to brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/taDWSFeCQE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 30, 2024
“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.
“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”
NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/fkFPaiMVD3
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 30, 2024
“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly.”
ESPN also reported that his family revealed he underwent treatment two years ago in Atlanta for a brain tumor. The NBA said he died surrounded by his loved ones. No further details have been announced.
The Congolese-born 7-foot-2 center entered the league as the fourth overall pick in the 1991 draft.
Following his impressive career at Georgetown, he played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets before retiring in 2009, Sports Illustrated reported.
Mutombo was known for his playful finger-wag gesture after blocking shots during games. He also had a slew of league accomplishments, which included four Defensive Player of the Year titles; eight-time All-Star; leading the league in blocks for three consecutive seasons and making the NBA’s all-time block list at 3,289, behind Hakeem Olajuwon.
Following his career, he was a humanitarian and participated in several charitable causes, including the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation launched in 1997. He was also an ambassador for the sport, specifically the development of the Basketball Africa League, per ESPN.
Mutombo is survived by his wife, Rose, and their three children.