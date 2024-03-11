If you’re a major NBA fan, you’re likely already aware of the tragic news regarding hall-of-famer Dikembe Mutombo. The larger-than-life center recently passed away after a battle with brain cancer at the age of 58. Though this news is undoubtedly tragic, fans across the globe can take solace in the fact that Mutombo managed to squeeze such a prolific life and career into his brief time on Earth. According to Marca, the former Houston Rockets player passed away with an estimated net worth of over $75 million, exemplifying his commitment to hard work, humanitarianism, and forward-thinking investment strategies.

Dikembe Mutombo’s career with the NBA spanned nearly two decades, culminating in over $143 million in salary alone, along with a number of lucrative endorsements. Given that the prolific pro-baller managed to accomplish so much with his wealth, it only makes sense to study the origins and income streams of Mutombo, and examine the channels he utilized to amass such an impressive net worth. With no further preamble, let’s look back on Dikembe Mutombo’s life and legacy.

Early Life and College Career

Long before he was regarded as the G.O.A.T. at blocking shots in the NBA, Dikembe Mutombo was born as one of ten children, to a loving family in the Republic of the Congo. Mutombo’s father served as a principal of a local school when the future NBA star was born, and later served in the nation’s department of education. During Dikembe’s teenage years, he grew to be extremely tall, which prompted his father to push him towards basketball. Unsurprisingly, the young man became a natural athlete, and eventually caught the attention of college basketball recruiters once he immigrated to the United States to seek a greater education. Mutombo initially intended to study medicine, and attended Georgetown University on a scholarship through USAID. His plans shifted once the school’s basketball coach coaxed him to join the Georgetown Hoyas, and the rest is history.

In his first year playing college ball, Dikembe Mutombo quickly caught national attention. One of his first games saw him blocking 12 consecutive shots from the opposing team, earning him the nickname “Mount Mutombo,” and establishing him as an exceptional defensive force. He shared the court with future Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning, with whom Mutombo shared the 1990 title of Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite his rapid success on the basketball court, Dikembe Mutombo continued to voraciously pursue his education, and eventually graduated from college with a degree in linguistics and diplomacy. He even served as an intern for Congress while balancing his basketball schedule and education, proving that Mutombo’s work ethic extended far beyond the rim.

Professional Basketball Career

After graduating from Georgetown, Dikembe Mutombo joined the 1991 NBA Draft, where he was chosen fourth overall by the Denver Nuggets. Before Mutombo joined the franchise, the Nuggets were ranked dead last in the association for their defense, a stat which the 7’2″ Mutombo quickly ameliorated. Over the course of a few seasons, the Nuggets came to be a dominating force with Mutombo’s trademark blocks, and even managed to pull a stunning comeback from an 0-2 deficit in the 1993-1994 season playoffs. One of Dikembe’s most memorable moments with the Nuggets saw him grabbing a game-winning rebound in the final playoff round, and raising it over his head in a celebration of his victory. Over the course of the five-game series, Mutombo shattered the league record for a total of 31 blocked shots.

After playing for five seasons with Denver, Dikembe Mutombo went on to become a free agent, and ultimately signed a five-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of $55 million in guaranteed salary. From there, he continued dominating the association, leading Atlanta to a pair of consecutive 50+ win seasons, and earning the title of Defensive Player of the Year. He subsequently played for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Knicks, and the Houston Rockets. By the time he retired in 2009, Mutombo was the oldest player in the league, and had raked in over $143 million in salary.

Over the course of his storied career, the legendary defensive player recorded 3,289 blocked shots, with an average of 10.3 rebounds per game. To this day, Dikembe Mutombo ranks second in all-time blocked shots, and has gone down in history for his lively on-the-court personality, larger-than-life stature, and impressive hustle. Mutombo was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Brand Deals and Endorsements

While Dikembe Mutombo’s NBA salary has been the largest contributor to his overall net worth, the basketball legend has also made millions through endorsement deals, commercials, and other brand partnerships. Early in his NBA career, he developed his trademarked finger-wag, which would be aimed at players after blocking their shots. This taunt made Mutombo a media sensation, and served as the basis for several humorous advertisements. One such ad was developed in partnership with Adidas in 1992, which featured the catchphrase “man does not fly… in the house of Mutombo.” The NBA legend appeared in a now-iconic Geico ad in a similar capacity, which saw him blocking people from tossing things in their day-to-day lives.

Dikembe Mutombo also licensed his likeness and voice to a 2012 browser game developed by Old Spice, which allowed players to take control of the basketball player with the purpose of halting an incoming apocalypse. Other media appearances include cameos in feature films such as Like Mike, Juwanna Mann, and Coming 2 America, as well as an advertisement for Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil. While there’s no way of knowing exactly how much Dikembe Mutombo made off each of these ventures, it can be assumed that he amassed six figures or more for his likeness, as he was one of the most recognizable faces and names in the NBA for many years.

Real Estate

Like many professional athletes, Dikembe Mutombo has moved around quite a bit to stay close to his team. This has provided the center with an opportunity to diversify his investment portfolio into the world of real estate. His first major home purchase came in 2002, when he bought a 13,000 square foot mansion in Georgia for the price of over $6 million. In 2023, Mutombo listed the home for sale, though it remains unclear at this time if he ever closed on a deal with a new buyer. After his retirement from the NBA, Dikembe Mutombo purchased an apartment in the Trump Place building in New York for just under $5 million. He eventually came to sell this apartment in 2023, though he ultimately took a loss of just over $1 million on the sale.

Philanthropy and Humanitarian Aid

As a multi-millionaire earner, Dikembe Mutombo could have easily rested on his laurels and stacked his cash in silence. Instead, the hall-of-famer committed himself to the betterment of his community, both within the United States and in his birth nation of the Republic of Congo. In 1997, he launched the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which was dedicated to improving living conditions throughout the African nation, through the development of schools, hospitals, infrastructure, and numerous boys and girls clubs. The foundation also helped to fund and distribute polio vaccines within the region, eventually earning Mutombo a Humanitarian Award from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Mutombo also funded uniforms and other expenses for the Zaire women’s basketball team in 1996, served as an outspoken supporter and donor to the Special Olympics, and later became the first youth emissary for the United Nations’ Development Program.

Dikembe Mutombo’s numerous accolades in humanitarian aid are just as long as his incredible basketball record, and include too many selfless acts of kindness to include here. The NBA legend was a two-time recipient of the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, and eventually received an honorary doctorate from both Georgetown and Haverford College. Mutombo’s philanthropy has even been recognized by multiple sitting Presidents of the United States across respective administrations.

After accepting an invitation from President George W. Bush to attend the 2007 State of the Union Address, Dikembe Mutombo was mentioned by name, with the then-President explaining “We are proud to call this son of the Congo a citizen of the United States of America.”

It is truly heartbreaking that Dikembe Mutombo’s life came to an end in 2024, though his legacy will live on for generations to come. His $75 million net worth may seem like a sky-high figure, though the truth is, Mutombo could have easily doubled or tripled this amount through acts of selfishness if he wanted to. Instead, Dikembe Mutombo chose to enrich the world with his philanthropic spirit, which ensures that he will be remembered as much more than just a record-shattering player in the NBA.