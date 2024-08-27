Music producer DJ Mustard has been in the news for his tumultuous divorce from entrepreneur Chanel Thierry. The pair recently settled their split, with Mustard walking away with a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a 2022 Maybach Benz and a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, and several properties. In exchange, Mustard was ordered to pay Thierry $24,500 a month in child support for their three children, a one-time spousal support settlement of $315,000, and a lump sum payment of $275,000.

One key factor in their divorce was Mustard’s music catalog, which he was able to retain the rights to. Having produced for artists such as Migos, Drake, and Future, Mustard’s catalog is how he has made much of his wealth. Here, we’ll dig into DJ Mustard’s net worth after his experience as a DJ, producer, and feature on hits like “Ballin'” and “Not Like Us.”

DJ Mustard’s Work First Gained Recognition With a Tyga Hit

California native DJ Mustard began exploring music as a child and spent his teenage years deejaying at parties. However, his big break came in 2011, when he produced Tyga’s biggest hit, “Rack City.” While the song initially debuted at number 94 on the U.S. Billboard, thanks to extensive radio play and popularity within the party scene, it jumped to number eight on the chart. The record is currently five times platinum and remains one of Mustard’s most notable production credits.

Another monumental credit came in the form of 2 Chainz’s 2012 track, “I’m Different,” another record that became a club anthem. The third single from Chainz’s commercial debut, “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” the track landed at number 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and has since sold over three million copies. That same year, Mustard was once again called upon for Jeezy and Chainz’s “R.I.P.,” earning Mustard another platinum plaque. Mustard has also released several compilation albums, such as 2013’s “Ketchup,” “Cold Summer,” and 2019’s “Perfect Ten,” which is RIAA certified gold, thanks to singles “Pure Water” with Migos and “Ballin” alongside Roddy Ricch. More recently, Mustard produced Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking diss track, “Not Like Us.” The single made history as the longest-running song atop the Hot Rap Songs chart, spending 21 weeks at number one at the time of this publication.

DJ Mustard’s Record Label Launched the Career of Ella Mai

As one of hip-hop’s most sought-after producers, Mustard launched his 10 Summers Records in 2014, an imprint of Interscope Records. The following year, he made one of his most significant moves by singing British vocalist Ella Mai. After helping to grow as an artist for several years, her self-titled debut album was unveiled in 2018, with smash singles “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.” The album went double platinum, with Mai becoming Mustard’s biggest signee to date.

Other additions to 10 Summers include Dstrct, Kiana Lede, and Mustard’s latest bubbling artist, Amirah, a teen pop and R&B singer. Her debut single, “Tokio,” helped increase her buzz. The track has amassed over 137,000 views on YouTube. It remains to be seen Mustard’s full plan for the recent high school graduate, though under his tutelage, her future appears promising.

DJ Mustard’s Net Worth

After a hit making career, fans are left to wonder after DJ Mustard’s net worth. Even with the hefty amounts he had to fork over to Thierry, Mustard’s net worth remains an impressive $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With more ventures in the works, time will tell how that amount might change as the years press onward.